Penn State will have its ‘White Out’ game against Oregon; Temple’s kickoff time vs. Oklahoma set

With the college football season about three months out, kickoff times for early-season matchups for Penn State and Temple were announced Thursday.

For the Nittany Lions, they’ll open the season with a four-game homestand starting with Nevada on Aug. 30 (3:30 p.m., CBS), Florida International on Sept. 6 (noon, Big Ten Network), and FCS foe Villanova on Sept. 13 (3:30 p.m., FS1), before hosting Oregon in their Big Ten Conference opener on Sept. 27 (7:30 p.m., NBC).

The matchup with the Ducks is a rematch of last season’s Big Ten title game, which the Nittany Lions lost, 45-37, and will be designated as Penn State’s annual “White Out” game this season.

Penn State enters the season with high expectations after making an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Nittany Lions are expected to be ranked in the top five in most preseason polls, and the matchup with Oregon could feature two teams in the top 10.

Keeler’s debut is set

For the Owls, new coach K.C. Keeler will begin his era on the road at Massachusetts on Aug. 30 (3:30 p.m., ESPN+). Temple’s home opener against FCS school Howard on Sept. 6 has an early afternoon start (2 p.m., ESPN+) before a nationally televised matchup with Oklahoma at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 13 (noon, ESPN2).

Last season, the Owls traveled to Norman, Okla., to open the season against the Sooners, which resulted in a 51-3 loss.

One other game time announced for the Owls is a Nov. 8 tilt with reigning American Athletic Conference champion Army in West Point, N.Y. (noon, CBS Sports Network). Temple will look to avenge its 42-14 loss to the Black Knights last season.