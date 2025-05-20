Penn State football adds transfers Trebor Peña and Amare Campbell to its roster

On Tuesday, Penn State made two previously reported transfer portal additions official.

Trebor Peña, a standout wide receiver at Syracuse under Camden native and head coach Fran Brown, will join a Nittany Lions’ wideout group in need of improvement after last season’s struggles.

The Ocean Township, N.J. native had 84 catches, 941 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns and finished with second-team All-ACC honors as Kyle McCord’s primary target last season. He was part of a Syracuse program revitalized under Brown’s first season, finishing 10-3.

With Peña‘s addition, Penn State’s receiver room will look completely different from last season. With Harrison Wallace and Omari Evans each transferring, and Tyler Warren and Julian Fleming off to the NFL, Penn State will need to replace the production of four of the six leading receivers from last season.

Kyron Hudson (Southern California) and Devonte Ross (Troy) each transferred in over the winter, and all three additions, including Peña, figure to see considerable snaps next season.

At the conclusion of Penn State’s Blue-White scrimmage, coach James Franklin made it known that the Nittany Lions were still in search of a linebacker. They found one in North Carolina transfer Amare Campbell, a rising junior who finished with 76 tackles (11 for loss), 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 13 games last season.

Kobe King leaving for the NFL left a big hole at middle linebacker, even with key contributors Dominic DeLuca and Tony Rojas returning. Campbell figures to push for a starting, or at least significant, role in Penn State’s defense under new coordinator Jim Knowles.

In addition to Campbell and Peña, Penn State also added defensive lineman Daniel Jennings, a Princeton High School standout from West Virginia. As a senior, the two-way star Jennings finished with 38 tackles (12.5 tackles for loss) and 10 sacks and rushed for 1,373 yards and 23 touchdowns as a running back. He was ranked as the No. 1 player in West Virginia in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.