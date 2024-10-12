Here’s how No. 4 Penn State won an overtime stunner on the road Saturday against USC

In a game loaded with action, No. 4 Penn State rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit behind a monster game from its tight end Tyler Warren with a cherry on top provided by a game-winning field goal in overtime to capture a 33-30 defeat of USC inside the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday.

USC (3-3, 1-3 Big Ten) had a chance to tie the game in overtime but missed what would have been the go-ahead field goal, securing Penn State’s (6-0, 3-0) record, which remained unblemished in the process.

Here are three observations that led to the Nittany Lions’ clutch win in California.

Tyler Warren was unstoppable

The senior tight end who has been phenomenal for the Nittany Lions this season sent a pair of program records for most catches in a game (17) and most receiving yards by a tight end finishing the day with 224.

He also tied the FBS record for catches by a tight end in a single game and finished second in receiving all-time for Penn State (Jahan Dotson leads at 242.).

He got his usual snaps at quarterback, but he also got one at center. As the snapper in an unbalanced formation, Warren released for a touchdown, receiving a double pass from Drew Allar.

He also completed a pass as well as offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki continued to dial up different ways to use Warren all day, ones the Trojans’ defense had no answers for.

Drew Allar struggles

Penn State’s QB1 didn’t look comfortable at all against the Trojans defense.

Allar threw two picks in blanketed coverage, a third one on a Hail Mary for his first multi-interception game of his career. He was a key part of the Nittany Lions’ second-half surge, totaling almost 400 yards in the air, and using his legs to make up for some lapses. While he would ultimately end his day going 30 of 43 for 391 yards and a pair of touchdowns, his three interceptions remain hard to erase from memory.

The supporting cast that was Penn State’s run game was no help, totaling a mere four yards per carry.

Defense steps up late

Penn State’s defense got gashed all game long, but it stepped up in a pivotal second-half stand.

Defensive ends Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton combined for 3.5 tackles-for-loss, demonstrating that Tom Allen’s defense still had an impact within the trenches. Cornerback A.J. Harris gave up his first touchdown of the year, but Penn State did get solid efforts from the record of the secondary room, namely safety Jaylen Reed, who was all over the field, but credited with a crucial interception on USC quarterback picking off USC quarterback Miller Moss off to take the game into overtime.

Penn State will now get to enjoy another bye week before heading back out on the road to take on Big Ten foe Wisconsin on Oct. 26.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of Penn State athletics right here!