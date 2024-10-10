Here’s why a road win against unranked USC would be monster for No. 4 Penn State

The inside of Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum could be something special come Saturday.

No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) heads to Los Angeles for a showdown against USC (3:30 p.m., CBS) with a great deal at stake for both teams.

With a win, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin adds a major result — albeit against an unranked opponent — to his College Football Playoff resume while a Trojan (3-2, 1-2) victory saves head coach Lincoln Riley and Co. from a third loss and virtual elimination from the College Football Playoffs.

These are keys to victory on both sides.

Penn State needs pressure

Though he’s been sacked six times in the past three games, USC quarterback Miller Moss has been subject to a lot of pressure. The loss to Michigan stands out with 22 pressures (40% rate). CBS play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler who covered the Michigan-USC game on Sept. 21, will be on the call for Saturday’s game. This week, Nessler told the Inquirer he recognized the pressure — and was impressed with Moss’ ability to withstand blows.

“He got his butt kicked,” Nessler said. “But I mean, they hit him, and he just kept getting up.”

This bodes well for Penn State, whose defensive front may be the best, if not one of the best, Moss has seen this season.

At the top of the list? Nittany Lions junior edge rusher and Glenside native Abdul Carter, who has turned it on after a slow start with three sacks and a forced fumble on the year. Then there’s defensive tackle Zane Durant. Durant’s had back-to-back games with a sack but even further — the junior is a pressure machine.

“I don’t know the last time we’ve had a defensive tackle as disruptive as Zane,” Franklin said. “You got [defensive ends] on either side that could be problematic. Where are you going to pick your poison?”

USC needs quick plays

On the flip side, Moss has got to get the ball out.

Currently carrying a 9-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Moss is strictly a pocket passer and as a result will take hits. He’s been successful under pressure so far, but Nessler thinks Moss will have a “long day.” Luckily for the QB, he has weapons in receivers Zachariah Branch and Ja’Kobi Lane (21 catches apiece), as well as dual-threat back Woody Marks (19 catches).

Moss threw two picks in Saturday’s 24-17 loss to Minnesota, but as the receiver corps struggled, Marks would add 134 yards on the ground. Branch is swift and could succeed with an uptempo approach. Lane’s shown the ability to go up and get the ball — he might make big plays.

However, transfer A.J. Harris has been Penn State’s best cornerback, allowing a 32.9 passer rating. He says he knows what to expect when it comes to the Trojans.

“Very explosive, good group,” said Harris, who was at Georgia last season. “A lot of production in that room from those too. It’ll be a good challenge.”

It’ll be the first time Penn State’s truly tested in the defensive backfield. Nonetheless, if defenders get home, it doesn’t matter.

While improved over the last few games, USC’s defense has been susceptible to explosive plays. This is an opportunity for junior back Nick Singleton. Singleton, who missed UCLA’s game for undisclosed reasons, poses as a threat if he takes the field against the Trojans, averaging 7.7 yards per carry and boasts five touchdowns.

USC’s been gashed by runs of 40 yards or more this season. If that continues, expect Singleton and top Penn State back Kaytron Allen to have a big day.

Additionally, Tyler Warren — Penn State’s all-time touchdown record holder at the tight end position — has also seen reps at quarterback and has been dangerous in both spots.

“[USC defensive coordinator] D’Anton Lynn’s having a headache thinking about it,” Nessler said. “I don’t think a lot of teams have anything ready for Tyler Warren.”

Lynn will have to prevent big plays, but Penn State’s offense is rolling. There’s also deep-threat Omari Evans and receiver Liam Clifford (who both have had 100-yard games) to worry about.

With those weapons in tow, Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has a card full of tons of tricks in his bag and could look to have fun with dynamic play calls, which again bodes well for a Nittany Lions collective, which, as of now, looks firm to be on a path to a highly-coveted playoff spot.

