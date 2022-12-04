No. 9 Penn State (10-2) can officially smell the roses.

For the second time under James Franklin, the Nittany Lions will return to Pasadena, Calif., facing No. 7 Utah (10-3) in the 109th Rose Bowl game on Jan. 2. It will be the Utes’ second consecutive year in the game.

The road to the Rose Bowl was simple for coach Kyle Whittingham’s Utes: Win the Pac-12 and they were in. Utah accomplished the goal Saturday by beating Southern Cal, 47-24. For the Nittany Lions, they needed some assistance in the form of USC losing in the conference title game, making way for No. 4 Ohio State to sneak back into the College Football Playoff picture.

» READ MORE: Sean Clifford throws four touchdown passes as No. 11 Penn State tops Michigan State

When the Trojans lost, the final piece to the puzzle for Penn State came late Saturday night, when No. 2 Michigan pulled away from the upset-minded Purdue Boilermakers to secure its second straight Big Ten title. With Michigan and Ohio State in the CFP picture, the Rose Bowl bid fell to the next-highest-ranked Big Ten team, the Nittany Lions.

“I want to thank the Rose Bowl Committee for the invitation to one of college football’s most prestigious and historic bowl games,” Lions coach James Franklin said in a press release. “Playing in the Rose Bowl is truly a special way to close out this season with a team, staff, and fan base that has stuck together and trusted the process all year.”

This will be Penn State’s fourth New Year’s Six bowl game in the last seven years and the program’s first since their Cotton Bowl appearance against Memphis following the 2019 college football season.

Both teams fell short in shootout fashion in their last Rose Bowl appearances, with the Nittany Lions being outlasted by Southern Cal, 52-49, in 2017 and the Utes falling in the final seconds to Ohio State, 48-45, last season.

Utah and Penn State will play for the first time ever, with the Nittany Lions making their fifth appearance in the Rose Bowl and the Utes making their second appearance overall. The Nittany Lions are 1-3 all-time in the Rose Bowl, last winning the game in 1995.

“I am so proud of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff for the hard work they have put in this season to earn the reward of a trip to The Granddaddy of Them All,” said Patrick Kraft, Penn State’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics. “The Rose Bowl has such a rich history, and I can’t think of a better way to cap a terrific season and send our seniors off with a special memory. I know Nittany Nation will be excited to head to Pasadena to start the New Year.”

Tickets will go on sale Thursday.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has decided to opt out of the bowl game and begin preparing for the NFL draft. In 10 starts this season, Porter finished with 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups. The Nittany Lions played two of their last three regular-season games without Porter.

Meanwhile, Penn State will have talented left tackle Olu Fashanu for another season in State College. The redshirt sophomore said on social media last week that he plans to return.

» READ MORE: Rose Bowl odds: Penn State opens as slim betting favorite over Utah