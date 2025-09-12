Penn State’s plan against Villanova? Use this final tune-up game to fix ‘mental mistakes’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — With nonconference play nearing its end and a White Out date with No. 4 Oregon fast approaching, looking ahead would be understandable.

But Kenny Wosely Jr. isn’t about looking into the future. Right now, the redshirt freshman has only one thing on his mind entering Saturday: Ensuring No. 2 Penn State goes “1-0″ against Villanova.

Advertisement

“I’m focused on Villanova right now,” Wosely said. “I’m not worried about what’s going on in the future. [It’s just] Nova and [going] 1-0. That’s it.”

When the Nittany Lions welcome the Wildcats (1-0) to Beaver Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1), they’ll be going after their fifth straight 3-0 start. Penn State is heavily favored in this matchup, currently a 48.5-point favorite according to oddsmakers, but despite that, head coach James Franklin said his team still has areas to improve.

Cleaning up offensive mistakes

Penn State shut out Florida International, 34-0 last Saturday, but the score told a different story than the performance, especially on offense.

The Nittany Lions scored just 10 first-half points and converted on three of their 12 third-down attempts, including a pair of turnovers on downs. Franklin said his team’s lack of third-down conversions affected the offense’s rhythm, which he believes can be solved by creating more explosive plays.

» READ MORE: Villanova travels to Happy Valley for its toughest matchup against Penn State

“We [have] to be more explosive on the offensive side of the ball. We were 10.9% explosive on Saturday,” Franklin said. “And we’ve got to be more effective on third down. That’s why we weren’t able to get it into a rhythm.”

Franklin wasn’t pleased with his team’s five dropped passes against the Panthers, either.

“We have got to catch the ball. We had too many drops,” Franklin said. “That JUGS machine should be burning up in the Lasch Building [the site of the team’s training facility] right now.”

Khalil Dinkins caught a touchdown but dropped two passes against FIU. He said Penn State can avoid those drops, which he labeled as mostly “mental mistakes,” by getting on the jugs and talking through the details with teammates.

» READ MORE: Your five minute fix of what's happening around area college football

While Andy Kotelnicki’s offense faltered at times last Saturday, Luke Reynolds’ performance did not. The sophomore tight end enjoyed a career day, catching seven passes for 58 yards against the Panthers.

Reynolds had his breakthrough moment and believes Penn State’s offense will follow suit.

“Every team’s journey is different,” Reynolds said. “We’ll break through, and we’ll be one of the most explosive offenses in the country. I’m very confident.”

Depth chart news

Ethan Grunkemeyer took the backup quarterback reps during Wednesday’s practice for the third straight week. Franklin has maintained that the backup battle will continue throughout the season, but for now, it appears the redshirt freshman will serve as Allar’s No. 2 against the Wildcats.

Grunkemeyer completed seven of his nine pass attempts and scored a rushing touchdown against Nevada but did not play against FIU.

Quinton Martin Jr., who’s competing for the third running back position on the depth chart, was not available in Week 1 because of some “bumps and bruises,” Franklin said Wednesday.

Cam Wallace and Corey Smith are the only running backs outside Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen to record rushes this season. Franklin named Martin one of three guys, alongside Wallace and Smith, who were battling for the third running back position on the depth chart.

“You’d like for someone to take the [third running back] job, but if not, we’ll just keep rotating until somebody does,” Franklin said.