Justin Shorter, a former five-star wide receiver who left the Penn State football team in late November, announced Sunday on Twitter that he has transferred to Florida.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Shorter tweeted three photos of himself in a Gators uniform and wrote “Officially Committed!!”
Shorter played in 10 games in 2019, his redshirt freshman season, and caught 12 passes for 137 yards. His last appearance with the Nittany Lions came on Nov. 23 when he had three receptions for 28 yards against Ohio State. Three days later, his name was in the NCAA transfer portal.
The Monmouth Junction, N.J., native was one of the earliest commitments to Penn State’s freshman class of 2018. However, he was slowed by an undisclosed injury that year and caught just three passes for 20 yards. He played in four games, allowing him to keep his redshirt.
Unless he receives a waiver from the NCAA, Shorter will have to sit out a year at Florida. If he is unable to compete, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.