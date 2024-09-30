Penn State's Abdul Carter showed his high upside in win over Illinois

When Penn State coach James Franklin recruited La Salle product Abdul Carter, Franklin wanted Carter to be a defensive end. Carter, a four-star recruit, committed to Penn State, but he and his dad resisted a position change from linebacker.

Following his sophomore season, Carter made the switch, citing a chance to play faster and not have to think as much. Saturday marked his fourth game at the position.

Carter, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, delivered four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble, a huge performance as he seemed to have settled into the new role.

Franklin said Carter will only get better.

“As he gets more comfortable, we start to put more things on his plate,” Franklin said Monday. “Whether it’s just lining him up one time on the left, another time lining him up on the right. Just that alone, so they can’t game plan.”

Carter also had eight pressures with a 24% pass rush win-rate.

With his performance coming against Penn State’s only ranked matchup so far, it seems like he’d have similar numbers against weak competition. Instead, Carter’s first sack didn’t come until game three against Kent State.

As Carter adjusted to the position, he tried not to “do too much” and simply do his job.

Junior running back Nick Singleton said he’s proud of Carter.

“He loves to wreck everything in the backfield,” Singleton said. “He brings the energy out in practice and in games, too.”

At 6-foot-3, 259 pounds, Carter has the intangibles of a linebacker while having the athletic ability of a high-caliber edge-rusher with closing speed, which he showed on Saturday chasing down Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer.

Lining up on the ball requires a deeper tool kit to shed blocks and get to the quarterback. He says he recognizes that and he plans to continue to grow.

“The sky’s the limit,” Carter said following the game. “Especially in my technique, just knowing the game, film study. Just areas like that — I feel like I got a lot to do.”