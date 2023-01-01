PASADENA, Calif. — Some say the “Granddaddy of Them All” has lost its allure in the College Football Playoff era. Several top players have opted out. There’s even a chance of rain in sunny Southern California on Monday night.

However, those factors have done nothing to dull Penn State’s aspirations ahead of Monday’s Rose Bowl game (5 p.m., ESPN). The No. 11 Nittany Lions look to end their season with a win against No. 8 Utah, the Pac-12 champion.

“It means everything, man. This game is legendary,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “It’s going to be a dream come true. … I don’t take this opportunity for granted. I’m ready to go play.”

Keys to victory

For the Nittany Lions (10-2) to earn their second-ever Rose Bowl win, they will need to control the line of scrimmage. Utah (10-3) plays like a Big Ten team, relying on its rushing attack and physicality on both sides of the ball for success. The Utes have the 10th-best running game in the FBS, averaging 218 yards per game.

Nevertheless, there’s an opportunity to make Utah one-dimensional. Normally, quarterback Cameron Rising’s favorite target is fifth-year senior Dalton Kincaid, who led all tight ends with 890 receiving yards. However, Kincaid suffered an injury that will keep him out of the Rose Bowl. The Utes will still use their tight ends heavily, even without Kincaid, but without a clear top target, the Nittany Lions can focus on stopping the running and force Utah to beat them with their other receivers.

» READ MORE: Is this Penn State season a success? | Mike Jensen

On offense, Penn State will look to throw the ball. Utah’s rushing defense has been among the nation’s best this season. Since Oct. 27, only Pittsburgh and Penn State have allowed fewer rushing yards per game. Utah’s passing defense has been solid, but the Pac-12′s top teams have had success against the Utes through the air. Utah will also be without its top cornerback Clark Phillips III, a unanimous All-American. Phillips had six interceptions this year and declared early for the NFL draft, skipping the bowl game.

Keep an eye on

The college football bowl season has seen numerous players opting out of their bowl games, either declaring for the NFL draft or for the transfer portal. This game is no different.

Penn State’s top cornerback, redshirt junior Joey Porter Jr., was the only Nittany Lion to declare early and opt out. Wide receiver Parker Washington is also headed for the draft, but he would have missed the game through injury. Center Juice Scruggs and defensive end Nick Tarburton also declared early, but both will play in the Rose Bowl.

Along with Kincaid and Phillips, Utah will be without top running back Tavian Thomas. Thomas suffered a toe injury and will miss the game, choosing instead to focus his rehab efforts on preparing for the draft.

Unfamiliar foes

Monday will be the first meeting between Penn State and Utah.

The Nittany Lions have played in the Rose Bowl five times, most recently in 2017, losing in a 51-48 thriller to Southern Cal. Utah will be playing in the game for the second consecutive year and second time in program history. The Utes fell, 48-45, to Ohio State last season.

They said it

“It’s my last game, it’s our last game as this team. For this university, I want nothing else than to get a Rose Bowl win. It’s the Rose Bowl.” — Penn State QB Sean Clifford