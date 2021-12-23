Russ Rose, who led Penn State to seven national championships in women’s volleyball and amassed an NCAA Division I record 1,330 victories during his 43-year career as head coach, announced his retirement Thursday.

Rose, 68, led the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA championship in 1999 and their last in 2014. The program won four consecutive titles between 2007 and 2010 and fashioned a 109-match winning streak. The Lions are second all-time in national championships and Rose’s .853 winning percentage (1,330-229) is seventh.

Under Rose, the Nittany Lions won 25 conference championships — 17 in the Big Ten and eight in the Atlantic 10. They are the only program in history to have participated in all 41 NCAA women’s volleyball championships.

“My time here has provided my family and I many memories and relationships that we will carry with us,” Rose said in a university statement announcing his retirement. “I would like to thank the many players, managers and support staff for their dedication, in addition to all of the assistants who helped shape the culture and success of the program.”

Rose also commended the university administration and athletic department officials “who have been responsible for our program and allowed our many players over the last 43 years the opportunity to reach for the stars, both on the court and in the classroom.”

“Also, I cannot say enough about the support of the community and the booster club, who have been a true blessing. I wish nothing but the best for the future of this program.”

Rose will remain within the athletic department in an advisory role. One of his assistant coaches, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, will serve as interim head coach while Penn State opens a national search for Rose’s successor.

“We send our heartfelt congratulations to Russ Rose on a phenomenal career at Penn State and decades of tremendous impact on students, staff and community,” vice president of athletics Sandy Barbour said. “He has been a mainstay of our community for more than four decades and will long be remembered for raising the profile of women’s volleyball, not just at Penn State but nationally.

“His legacy will live on through the hundreds of student-athletes who recount what a positive influence he has been on their lives, long after graduation.”