“I just do my due diligence and support who I need to support. I think that was the best way for me to go about it. If you want to be public, then be public, but if you’ve got to support, give 110 percent. Don’t say ‘Black Lives Matter’ or whatever you support and just only say it. Do something about it. Go out there and show your support. Go out there and do something to find a way that you actually are going to help the cause.”