Terry Smith expresses interest in being named Penn State’s next head coach: ‘If I don’t speak for myself, who will?’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Terry Smith is no longer timid when asked about his interest in shedding his interim title to become Penn State’s next head coach. He wants the job, and he has made that desire known in recent days.

Following the Nittany Lions’ 37-10 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Smith said he “has always been a head coach.” Dani Dennis-Sutton, the team’s standout defensive end, said Smith told players he wants to be Penn State’s next head coach.

And on Monday, Smith reiterated that statement.

“I would like to be the head coach [at Penn State],” Smith said. “If I don’t speak for myself, who will?”

After a 3-3 start led to James Franklin’s firing, Smith led Penn State (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) through its toughest stretch of the season. The Nittany Lions went winless in those three games, with losses to Iowa, No. 1 Ohio State, and No. 2 Indiana.

But the team was more competitive. Penn State lost to the Hawkeyes by one point in a tough road environment, trailed the Buckeyes by just three points at halftime at Ohio Stadium, and nearly handed Indiana its first loss of the season.

Then came the team’s breakthrough, a 28-10 road win over Michigan State, followed by a dominant 27-point victory over Nebraska. Smith said he is interviewing for the head coaching job every day with the way he leads this team.

And through five games, he believes his interview is going well.

“No one knows Penn State better than me,” Smith said. “Of all the candidates that are out there, I [best] know the history of Penn State, I know the culture, the DNA, the locker room, the administration. I think I’m a good leader of men, and that will take care of itself when the time comes.”

Smith is correct. He spent four years as a player and 12 more as a coach at Penn State. He also has the backing of the team and its fanbase, which was showcased Saturday night with several “Terry!” chants and signs etched with “Hire Terry Smith.”

Smith has generated impressive support off the field, but his team has also improved in several key areas on the field since his promotion.

The Nittany Lions’ offense, which struggled to generate explosive plays before Franklin’s firing, has successfully thrown the ball downfield in recent weeks. After registering zero completions of 20 or more yards in his first two starts, Ethan Grunkemeyer had 13 completions over his last three games.

“We’re answering all your guys’ questions about throwing the ball down the field,” Smith said. “The ball is going down the field, which is opening up our run game, which is why we ran for over 200 yards [against Nebraska]. We look like a real football team.”

On several occasions before his firing, Franklin said he wanted his defense to “play faster.” His pleas were not answered.

But three weeks ago, Smith simplified some of Jim Knowles’ defense and added a “prowler package” to generate a greater pass rush, the Nittany Lions have allowed just 15.7 points per game and tallied 11.0 sacks — nearly half their season total.

After a six-game losing streak and a 3-6 start, Smith has his team positioned for bowl eligibility. The only thing standing in its way: A date with Rutgers (5-6, 2-6) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., network TBD).

“We approach these last couple of weeks as do-or-die, playoff-type games. And this is another playoff game for us,” Smith said. “We’re playing to get that extra game.”