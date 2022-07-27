North Penn standout wide receiver Yazeed Haynes decommitted from Penn State on Monday. Wednesday afternoon, he announced his new college home.

Haynes, a three-star prospect, announced his commitment to defending national champion Georgia via Twitter. Haynes (6-1, 170) is the No. 10 player in the state and No. 75 receiver nationally, according to the 247Sports.com rankings. He is the 18th player and second wide receiver to join the Bulldogs’ class of 2023, which is ranked third nationally by 247Sports.com.

This isn’t the first time Haynes decommitted from a Big Ten college in the region. Haynes committed to Rutgers on March 23 before decommitting May 24 and announcing his pledge to Penn State on June 12.

Haynes helped lead North Penn to an 11-1 record and the quarterfinals of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs last season.