Students often wish that their schools offered courses that prepared them for the inevitabilities of adult life such as paying taxes, saving for retirement and investing.

NFL player and Penn alum Brandon Copeland’s course, Life 101, at his alma mater does just this with a curriculum centered around empowering and teaching students to become financially literate.

“Urban Financial Literacy: Pedagogy and Practice,” is co-taught by Dr. Brian Peterson, who is also a graduate of Penn and the director of Penn’s Makuu: The Black Cultural Center.

Copeland helped Penn capture three Ivy League titles and he made first-team All-Ivy from 2010-2012. Copeland, 31, has played for six teams throughout his nine-year NFL career. After playing in 16 games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, Copeland appeared in three games with the Ravens this season and was released in October.

Copeland knew who Peterson was as an undergraduate, but they did not officially meet until Copeland’s five-year college reunion in 2018. With the initial plans for the course already in mind, Copeland approached Peterson hoping to pick his brain and understand what the Penn administration looked for in a course proposal.

The next day, Copeland and Peterson had already jointly crafted a 12-page Google document. The two designed the course to emphasize self-development and include exercises designed to build self-confidence.

The essence of Life 101 is equipping students with the knowledge and tools needed to make prudent financial decisions when purchasing a house, taking out a loan, paying taxes and retiring.

“One thing that I really respect [in Brandon] is his presence in the class,” Peterson said. “He really wanted to be hands-on, in design, in lecture, and inviting people that he had access to to become speakers.”

The final exam consists of teaching what is learned to a high schooler, who is brought to Penn’s campus for a tour and lesson from the course’s students.

“Even though the class was probably between 50 and a 100 people, he got to know most everyone’s name,” said Emmanuel Dodson, a senior who took the course during the pandemic. “He was super personable and made class fun and immediately relevant to our own lives. I felt like financial stability wasn’t unachievable.”

Life 101 has also been transformed into an alternative online format, and the course has more than 60,000 students enrolled across the country.

“When you’re talking about money, delivery is everything,” Copeland said. “Having real and in-depth conversations about money can be either inviting and personable and encouraging to you or something that is demeaning and detrimental to your financial journey.”

“His life lessons — he weaves those into the class, so it really makes it a relatable experience for the students, and we do get a lot of student-athletes,” Peterson said. “He’s someone who has sat in the same classroom as them and is now giving time to make sure that they know how to manage their money.”

Copeland has a variety of other pursuits off the field as well. In 2017, he co-founded Beyond the Basics, which seeks to help children realize their full potential. Copeland is also a recipient of the Alan Page Community Service Award in 2020 when he played for the New York Jets and was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2021 for sports while he was a member of the New England Patriots.

Copeland recently said he has become fascinated with the idea of creating a community from the ground up. With his latest project in the works, he hopes that he and his partners can help set a new standard for how people feel in their own communities.