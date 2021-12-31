Penn’s men’s basketball game against Eastern University scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Eagles program.

Penn added the game to its slate on Monday to keep a full schedule after having to cancel a Tuesday matchup against James Madison University due to COVID-19 issues within the Dukes’ program.

The cancellation comes as Penn changes its winter sport spectator guidelines. Penn’s Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday that it will restrict the general public from attending all winter sports events until further notice, due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia.

The Quakers (3-10) are scheduled to begin Ivy League conference play against Brown (8-7) on Sunday at the Palestra. Penn last played on Dec. 11, a 76-74 loss to La Salle.