This Penn student won $100,000 in the Dr Pepper halftime challenge at the Big 12 championship

Ryan Georgian won the grand prize in a double-overtime thriller.

The challenge was held during halftime of the Big 12 championship game between Oklahoma State and Texas.
A Penn student left the Big 12 championship game $100,000 richer after winning the Dr Pepper halftime challenge on Saturday.

Ryan Georgian, a Penn freshman, won the grand prize in a double-overtime thriller during the championship game between Oklahoma State and Texas. The challenge, which Dr Pepper hosts at five college football conference championship games, involves contestants throwing footballs into a giant Dr Pepper can for up to $100,000 in college tuition.

Georgian won in a sudden-death shootout in the second round of overtime.

Dr Pepper has sponsored the contest as a tuition giveaway for 30 years. College students between the ages of 18-24 can apply to compete with a 60-second video. Fifteen total contestants are selected to compete across the PAC-12, ACC, Big Ten, SEC, and Big 12 championship games.

There is one grand prize winner per game, while the runner up receives $25,000, and third place receives $2,500.