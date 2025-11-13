Is Drexel already on a mission to run wild in the Big 5? Against Penn, it certainly appeared so.

Drexel took to heart just how important first impressions are in its Big 5 season opener on Wednesday.

A 72-55 win by the Dragons (3-0) secured their first win versus Penn (2-1) since 2015 in impressive fashion, as they took a 30-point lead into the half. A dominant defensive performance limited Penn to 14 first-half points, with Mataya Gayle (13 points) and Katie Collins (12 rebounds) failing to turn the tide for the Quakers.

Suffering its first loss of the season, Penn gained no traction on offense until late into the third quarter — but it was a little too late for a comeback.

“It’s so important for this team to establish ourselves early,” said Drexel head coach Amy Mallon, in reference to getting off to a strong start in the Big 5. “I love what I am seeing so far.”

Lacking upon arrival

Penn, who easily defeated its first two opponents of the season, looked lost against Drexel.

The Battle for 33rd Street stayed even for all of 5 minutes before Amaris Baker decided enough was enough. With a 10-9 point lead, Baker, the Dragons’ graduate guard, caused an eight-point swing in under a minute of the first quarter by scoring five straight, followed by an assist to Grace O’Neil for a clutch three. She finished the night with a game-high 18 points.

“Everything just fell into place for the whole team,” Baker said with a grin. “So that’s nice.”

Star guard Laine McGurk, who recently eclipsed 1,000 career points in her collegiate basketball career, joined Baker and O’Neil in the fun, with the trio each notching two first-half threes against Penn’s slow-to-rotate zone defense.

The Dragons also controlled Penn’s passing lanes in the first half, forcing 12 turnovers against an uninspired Mike McLaughlin half-court offense, allowing zero Quaker field goals in the second quarter en route to a 44-14 score at the half.

“Their two-three [zone] gave us a struggle,” Gayle said. “We weren’t really getting into action. We slowed down; we were definitely disrupted by their matchups.”

Missing from deep

While Drexel lit up the court from behind the arc, the Quakers found themselves hitting everything but the net.

As Penn committed to passing the ball around the horn, tight defense from the Dragons prevented any clean looks, leading to five made threes on 23 attempts.

Shooting has historically been a strength for McLaughlin-led teams. In all it was a rough performance, and quite the outlier for a program with Ivy League title aspirations.

“I’m really disappointed,” McLaughlin said. “The first half really got away from us… Just didn’t perform. They made some shots and we just didn’t respond.”

Struggling stars?

Mataya Gayle, who was the lone highlight for Penn player , was inefficient, despite leading the team in scoring with 15 points.

The third-year guard hasn’t lived up to her coach’s expectations so far this season, with McLaughlin hoping for a breakout season.

“We need one of these wing players to alleviate pressure from her,” McLaughlin said. “To be able to get into a spot on the floor, come to a two-foot stop, and make a play for someone else.”

Co-star and reigning Ivy League rookie of the year Katie Collins also struggled, putting in a no-show performance on offense, posting only four points while playing alongside starting center Tina Njike.

“I think one of the challenges you have is that Tina takes up space on the floor Katie needs,” McLaughlin said. “... Katie is still tryna figure out what that looks like.”

