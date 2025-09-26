Penn readies for its ‘statement game’ against No. 10 Lehigh in hopes to fuel its FCS playoff resume

This weekend, Penn will attempt to win a game versus a Top 10 opponent for the first time in 72 years.

Nevertheless, it’s a daunting task that the Quakers feel prepared for.

Following a 24-21 win versus a struggling Stonehill (1-3) team last week, Penn (1-0) now prepare for what will likely be one of the most challenging competitions they’ll face all year in No. 10 Lehigh this Saturday (noon, ESPN+).

The team will do so with a heavy heart, mourning the loss of longtime junior captain Vhito DeCapria, who lost his battle to a rare but aggressive form of pediatric cancer this week. Vhito was 14.

Lehigh (4-0) has been dominant on offense and physical on defense this season, depending on a run-first offense that averages 234.5 yards per game, which is good for fifth-best in the nation. The Quakers’ defense and offense will be tested physically, facing off against a team that is challenging Penn to go the distance.

“Against the run, you need to swarm and gang tackle,” Penn head coach Ray Priore said. “They do not go down on the first hit. They’ll bounce, they’ll spin, and they’ll run through you… They are a very physical team on offense.”

Stopping the run

Penn has looked tough on the run to start the year, allowing only 2.9 yards per carry to Stonehill on an enormous 33 rushing attempts. That said, Lehigh is a different animal — and the Quakers will need to play cleaner in hopes of containing the Mountain Hawks’ offense.

“Up front, we can definitely be a little more stout in the run,” defensive tackle Carter Jenki said. “I think overall, we did great. But with [Lehigh’s] better O-line and two good running backs, they can definitely take advantage of little discrepancies.”

With Lehigh being very capable of turning a missed assignment into chunk yardage, the Quaker defense will be further tested after giving up two late touchdowns last week. With Lehigh averaging 166.75 yards passing per game this season, good for only the 89th overall ranked passing offense, Priore hopes to force the Mountain Hawks to throw by getting ahead on the scoreboard.

“They have a physical offensive line, tight ends, running backs, and then they have a great scheme,” Priore said. “The good thing is, if you ever get ahead of the team, then you force them out of that run game into a pass game.”

Taking what’s given

Despite the win, the Quakers are well aware of the mistakes they made on offense in the season opener.

After struggling to secure consistent instances of third-and-short throughout the game, Bisi Owens, the Quakers senior wide receiver, believes that staying in front of the sticks in early downs will help the offense succeed. Penn is looking to be better than a second-half performance against Stonehill that saw the team have as many turnovers as scoring drives.

“A key message for this upcoming week is just take what they give us,” Owens said. “Short passes to very good athletes on the outside could turn into bigger plays… I think we are focusing much more on making sure we’re staying above the chains and we’re moving the ball down the field.”

Lehigh is ranked top 10 in total defense this season, having already forced five turnovers in only four games while holding teams to 17.25 points per game. Priore described the Mountain Hawks as a team that “doesn’t do a lot to trick you,” with the defense relying on its playmakers to stifle opposing offenses.

Despite the daunting task ahead of them, the offense is confident in both its level of talent and preparation going into Saturday.

“I think they’re going to be surprised by how physical we are and how daring we are to find the loopholes in their defense and really expose their three high look and allow our playmakers to make plays,” Owens said.

Eyes on the prize

The opportunity to take down a big opponent is not lost on the Quakers, despite starting quarterback Liam O’Brien believing the heavyweight matchup provides “no extra motivation” for a team already hungry to prove itself.

“This is an opportunity for us to make a statement to the Ivy League, to the FCS, and to the playoff committee for seeding,” defensive back Jayden Drayton said. “We get this win, and we continue to handle business throughout this season, that puts us in a good position come playoff time. It’s just a big step in our ultimate goal beyond the Ivy: competing for a national championship. This is a statement game.”

