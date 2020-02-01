Penn announced on Friday that Iain Braddak, the head women’s volleyball coach, has resigned.
Braddak compiled a 17-29 overall record and a 7-19 mark in Ivy League play during his two years as head coach.
“I am very grateful to Dr. Grace Calhoun,” Braddak said in a statement, “for the opportunity to work alongside some of the best coaches in the country over the last two years.”
He could not be reached for comment.
In November, the school announced that it had cancelled the rest of the 2019 women’s volleyball season with two games — at Yale and Brown — left on the schedule.
“The decision to cancel the remainder of the season was made following the discovery of vulgar, offensive, and disrespectful posters in the women’s volleyball locker room,” the school said then in a statement.
“These actions were in violation of team and Divisional policy, and this matter has been referred to University administration for further review in accordance with University policy.”
That statement gave no details about what was on the signs or how they were displayed.
Penn said in a statement on Friday that a search for the next head coach “will begin immediately.”