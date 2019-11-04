The Ivy League has changed the schedule of its basketball tournament in March, eliminating the quadrupleheader slate of men’s and women’s games that was used in the event’s first three seasons.
The women’s semifinals have been moved a day earlier to Friday, March 13. The men’s semifinals will stay on Saturday, March 14. Those two games will be in the afternoon, and the women’s final will be Saturday evening. The men’s final will then be held on Sunday, March 15.
Harvard will be the host this season, at its 1,636-seat Lavietes Pavilion.
The league will continue to have the teams do shootarounds the day before their respective games, and they will again be free and open to the public. Women’s teams will practice on Thursday, March 12, and men’s teams will practice during the day on March 13.
Tickets went on sale Monday via Harvard’s website -- tickets.gocrimson.com/IvyMadness -- with a pre-sale for schools’ season ticket holders before general public sales begin.
An all-session pass for the men’s tournament games costs $150 or $200, depending on the section. An all-session pass for the women’s games costs $40 or $50.
A school-specific block, which gives entry for games that school’s team is playing, costs $55 or $75 for the men’s tournament and $15 or $20 for the women’s. Those purchases are fully refundable if a school’s team does not qualify.
The format remains the same otherwise: The top four men’s and top four women’s teams in the regular season standings reach the tournaments, with the winners getting the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament berths.