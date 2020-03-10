In a sentence, Brodeur’s career was over. The highest of highs to this, in three days. Penn had squeezed into the tournament, grabbing the fourth spot in a tiebreaker over Brown, after beating Brown, Cornell, and Columbia in the last three games. Brodeur had a fairy tale of a night Saturday, breaking Ernie Beck’s 67-year-old Penn career scoring record, with Beck in the building, doing it with the first triple double (points, rebounds, assists) in Penn history. He even added on the career blocks record for good measure.