Yes, that push could include football in the Ivies into spring. Other coaches aren’t sure whether that will end up being feasible. But the Ivy League doesn’t have to announce spring schedules now, or decide them. Last week, Yale announced it would reopen in the fall without sophomores living on campus and then will be open in the spring without freshmen living on campus. Princeton is going with freshmen and juniors living on campus in the fall and sophomores and seniors in the spring.