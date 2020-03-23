If you want to be Division I, take care of your athletes. They’ve earned it. If you want to say sports is secondary to your overall mission, fine, of course. Except you’re quite happy to recruit top athletes, giving them coveted admissions slots. So you don’t then get to turn around and act like this is intramurals or club sports. You’ve got athletes this spring who were competing for national championships. Take care of them. College sports is a full-time job on top of the academic work. Respect the work they’ve put in.