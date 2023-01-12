Skip to content
Chicago Bears hire Penn alum Kevin Warren as president and CEO

Warren makes a return to the NFL following a stint as the first Black commissioner of a Power 5 conference

Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren was announced Thursday as the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears.
Former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has made his return to the NFL, as the Bears announced him as their next president and CEO Thursday.

Warren joins a Bears franchise looking to improve upon a dismal 3-14 season. Even larger is the franchise’s intent to move out of Soldier Field and begin the work on a long-term plan to unveil a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights, Ill.

Before his time at the Big Ten, Warren was also a front office executive in St. Louis, Detroit and Minnesota. Warren, a Penn alum who became the first Black commissioner of any major college conference upon assuming the role in 2019, was instrumental in turning the Big Ten into a bi-coastal conference with the additions of USC and UCLA set for 2024.

Warren also brokered a television deal valued at $7 billion over the next seven years, which will span across four networks.

