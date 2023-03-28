Penn’s lacrosse program gets $5 million dollar boost

Earlier this month, Penn announced that a $5 million donation from James H. Greene, Jr. ‘72 would help to bolster the men’s and women’s lacrosse programs.

The Greene Family Lacrosse Fund will back the teams in a variety of ways, including conditioning, recruiting, and equipment management.

Greene has been a constant supporter of his alma mater, serving as a University Trustee emeritus and current chair of the Penn Athletics Board of Advisors. As an undergraduate, he was a member of the football and lacrosse teams.

Both the men’s and women’s teams have enjoyed recent national successes.

While the men have won the 2021 and 2022 Ivy tournaments, the women have advanced to the national tournament every year between 2007-2019.

”Our family is passionate about Penn, and we are thrilled to build on our proud history by supporting its talented lacrosse teams,” Greene told Penn Today. “It was especially meaningful to do so as part of a renewed and forward-looking commitment to developing women student-athletes over the next 100 years.”