BOSTON -- Penn’s men’s basketball team had to fight uphill from start to finish and never reached the summit in its Ivy League tournament semifinal against Yale, ultimately falling 67-61 at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion on Saturday.

Even early

Penn stayed close throughout the first half but never led, as Yale took a 32-29 lead into the locker room at halftime. It didn’t help that Quakers forward Michael Moshkovitz was whistled for his second foul seven minutes in, limiting him to eight minutes on the floor in the half – though Donahue played him some after the second foul.

The Bulldogs shot 13-of-26 from the field in the half, including 5-of-8 from three-point range. Penn was just 11-for-33, 3-of-13 from beyond the arc.

A key slip-up

It was 37-35 Yale early in the second half, then the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run that was sparked by Voorhees native Matthue Cotton – and further helped by Penn’s Jelani Williams picking up his fourth foul with 15:35 still on the clock.

And a comeback

Penn drew to 55-53 with 8:53 left, and finally tied the score at 55 on a layup by Nick Spinoso at 6:59.

A Yale miss on the ensuing possession led to August Mahoney fouling Lucas Monroe as they contested the rebound. That brought a roar from the boisterous contingent of Penn fans in Harvard’s tiny gym. But even after Monroe hit the front end of a one-and-one to put the Quakers up 56-55, there was still a long way to go.

Last chance

Penn had the ball down 64-61 coming out of a timeout with 58 seconds to go. Max Martz got a good look at a three-point attempt, missed it, Yale’s Jalen Gabbidon got the rebound, and after Moshkovitz fouled him, Gabbidon sank two free throws to give the Bulldogs breathing room for good.

In the end

The teams’ shooting percentages were telling again here, even if it’s a relatively simple stat. Yale shot 48.1% from the floor, and Penn shot 39.7%. The Quakers endured a four-minute field goal drought in the latter stages of the second half, and didn’t score at all in the final 1:33.

Jordan Dingle was Penn’s top scorer with 28 points; Spinoso was the team’s only other double-digit scorer with 14. For Yale, superb veteran Azar Swain delivered 25 points.

Yale will face Princeton in Sunday’s tournament final (noon, ESPN2), a matchup of the Ivy League’s top two teams this season.

Princeton 77, Cornell 73

Regular-season champion Princeton held off a feisty challenge from a Cornell squad that forced the Tigers into a faster game than they wanted to play.

Princeton held a 17-point lead just past the midway point of the first half, but the Big Red’s pace eventually got to the Tigers and turned the contest into a barn-burner.

Jaelin Llewellyn led the Tigers with 23 points and Tosan Evbuomwan had 21, including a layup with 36 seconds left that proved to be the winning basket. Cornell’s top scorers, with 13 points each, were Medford’s Dean Noll and Sarju Patel.

Noll attended Shawnee High, as Cornell coach Brian Earl did when he was The Inquirer’s 1995 South Jersey Boys’ Basketball Player of the year. Earl went on to be Princeton teammates with current Tigers coach Mitch Henderson. They’ve coached against each other many times by now, but this was their first time facing off in the Ivy tournament.