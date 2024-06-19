Penn swimmer Matt Fallon earns an Olympic bid by winning 200-meter breaststroke at U.S. Olympic trials

Penn swimming and diving will have an Olympic athlete representing the United States for the first time in its program history.

Matt Fallon, a junior and Warren, N.J., native, won the 200-meter breaststroke final on Wednesday night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis, which earned him a spot on the national team for the Paris Games. His time of 2 minutes, 6:54 seconds broke the American record in the event and was the fastest time in the world this year. Josh Prenot had held the previous record, 2:07.17, since 2016.

Fallon, who came in last place in the event 200 breaststroke final during the 2021 Olympic trials after finishing first in the prelims and semifinals, was visibly excited after winning the race.

“It doesn’t really feel real yet. Honestly, I could be dreaming right now, and I wouldn’t know it,” Fallon told NBC Sports after the race. “All the work that I put in this year, everyone from my parents, my teammates, my coaches that just helped me get here … it still feels surreal. I’m just thankful to get here.

“I just wanted to really go out here and have fun, and I definitely did in that race.”

In Tuesday night’s semifinal, Fallon swam the third-fastest time in the world and second-fastest in American history (2:07.39) to earn the top seed for the final.

This performance comes on the heels of Fallon’s second place finish in the NCAA championships in April in the event, and his bronze medal in the 200 breast at the 2023 World Championships. Fallon also won the event at the U.S. national championships last summer.

Guiliano wins the 100 free

Right after Fallon’s win, another local swimmer took home a win. Notre Dame swimmer Chris Guiliano, a Douglassville native, won the 100-meter freestyle in 47.38 seconds to earn his spot in the individual event at Paris. On Monday, he qualified for Olympics by finishing second in the 200 free final. He became the first Notre Dame male swimmer to become an U.S. Olympian.

The Daniel Boone High School grad also will compete on the 4x100 free relay at the Olympics alongside Caeleb Dressel, Hunter Armstrong, and Jack Alexy.