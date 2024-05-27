Penn will play 12th-seeded Virginia on Friday in NCAA baseball’s Charlottesville Regional
While Penn is seeded fourth in the regional field, the Quakers have had some recent success from that position.
Penn’s baseball team is headed to Virginia.
The Quakers were selected to the Charlottesville Regional on Monday, hosted by 12th overall seed Virginia (41-15). Seeded fourth in the regional, Penn (24-23) will take on the top-seeded Cavaliers in the opening game on Friday (time TBA).
Rounding out the regional field are No. 2 Mississippi State (38-21) and No. 3 St. John’s (37-16-1).
The regionals are a double-elimination format. The last team standing will advance to the Super Regional round and play a three-game series against the winner of the Fayetteville Regional in Arkansas. The eight Super Regional winners will make up the College World Series field.
Penn has had success as a fourth seed. The Quakers were seeded fourth in this year’s Ivy League tournament and mounted a comeback from the losers’ bracket to win their second straight league title on May 20.
At the Auburn Regional in 2023, fourth-seeded Penn upset No. 13 national seed Auburn and then defeated Samford to become the first Ivy League team to play in a regional championship. The Quakers were defeated twice in a row by Southern Miss.
No. 4 seeds have advanced to the College World Series three times, most recently Oral Roberts in 2023. No Ivy League team has ever made it to a Super Regional.