Penn baseball powers past Auburn, 6-3, in extra innings and into the winner’s bracket in NCAA regional

Penn baseball just added its name to the Philly underdog column with a massive 6-3 win in extra innings over host No. 13 Auburn in its regional opener of the NCAA Division I baseball championship on Friday night.

A trio of smart bunts following an RBI double in the top of the 11th from freshman Ryan Taylor put the Quakers up by three, breaking open a game that had been tied, 3-3, since the bottom of the eighth. Auburn had a tough time figuring out the small-ball approach, but more importantly for Penn, it resulted in a lead the Tigers (34-22-1) weren’t able to come back from.

Penn will now play Samford on Saturday (9 p.m., ESPN+), which produced an upset of its own against Southern Miss in the earlier game of the regional. The Golden Eagles will play Auburn in the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament (3 p.m., ESPN+).

Penn (32-14) was paced by an eighth-inning two-run home run from catcher Jackson Appel, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. His blast that put the Quakers up, 3-2, before Auburn tied it on pinch hitter Brody Moss’ two-out bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the frame. It was the second time the Tigers scored on a bases-loaded walk, as Cooper McMurray worked a free pass ahead of Kason Howell’s RBI single that gave Auburn a 2-1 lead in the sixth.

“I was confident I was gonna get a changeup there … and I got it,” Appel said postgame. “It was a lucky swing ... I didn’t know every at-bat tonight, but that was one I thought I knew.”

Wyatt Henseler kicked off the scoring with his an RBI double in the fourth and finished 2-for-5.

The game marked the Quakers’ first NCAA Tournament win since 1990 and redemption against a Tigers team it lost to the last time Penn made the tournament, 28 years ago.

The win marked the ninth in a row for the Quakers, who, despite entering the regional as the Ivy League champions, were 150000/1 odds to win the College World Series and a +800 underdog to win the Auburn Regional.

“It’s feels awesome,” Appel said. “Pitching was great, hitting was great … it’s just a very special moment, very special.”