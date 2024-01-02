Penn guard Clark Slajchert out ‘for the foreseeable future’ with ankle injury

Penn point guard Clark Slajchert will not play Tuesday night, when the Quakers visit No. 25 Auburn, and is out “for the foreseeable future” with an ankle injury, according to the team.

Slajchert suffered the injury Saturday during Penn’s loss at No. 3 Houston and played just six minutes in the defeat.

The injury is a huge blow to Penn. Slajchert, a senior point guard, leads the team in scoring at 17.4 points per game and is shooting 43.4% from three-point range while playing 34 minutes per game.

There was no immediate timetable available for Slajchert’s return. The team will know more about the extent of the injury when it returns home from Alabama.

The Quakers are 8-6 and have played well at times while getting a mostly inexperienced group acclimated before Ivy League play begins Saturday against Dartmouth (2 p.m., ESPN+).

With Slajchert out, the Quakers will need even more from freshmen Tyler Perkins (14.6 ppg) and Sam Brown. Brown has impressed during his first 10 games — he, too, missed time with an injury — in college after starring at Lower Merion. He is third in scoring on Penn with 11.4 points per game to go with 45.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

Penn’s game Tuesday night vs. Auburn is at 9 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network. It is just the second meeting between the schools, the previous coming in 1999 when Auburn earned a 77-70 victory over a Penn team that would go unbeaten in Ivy League play.