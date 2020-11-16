One early popular story was by former Penn men’s player Devon Goodman, who saw his senior season stopped last March by COVID-19, his career ending two points short of 1,000. "The truth is, I might never completely get over what happened, but it’s been easier to accept over time. All I can do is move on. I was always a fan of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. One of my favorite quotes of his about success is, ‘We got turned down, we failed, had setbacks, had to start over a lot of times. But we kept going at it. In anybody’s case that’s always the distinguishing factor.’ "