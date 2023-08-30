Penn forward Max Martz to retire from basketball due to medical issue

Penn announced Wednesday that senior forward Max Martz will retire from basketball, due to an undisclosed medical issue.

On Wednesday, Martz expressed his gratitude for his last three seasons with the team, with last year being his best season, finishing third on the team in scoring (10.8 points per game). He made 42 threes last season, contributing to Penn’s run to the championship game of the Ivy League tournament against Princeton.

“Max gave us three great seasons, and while we were hoping for one more, I respect his decision to take a medical retirement,” Penn men’s coach Steve Donahue said on the team’s website. “I know that he did not come to this decision lightly, so we wish Max well and we are glad he will graduate with his Penn degree.”