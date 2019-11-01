Saturday 1 p.m., Franklin Field
TV/Radio: NBC Sports Philadelphia; PennAthletics.com/Audio; ESPN+
Records: Penn, 2-4 overall, 0-3 Ivy League; Brown 1-5 overall, 0-3 Ivy League
Coaches: Penn, Ray Priore (28-18, 5th season); Brown, James Perry (1-5, 1st season)
Last Meeting: Oct. 30, 2018, Penn, 13-7
Series: Penn leads, 61-23-2
After two league road games, Penn returns to Franklin Field still searching for its first Ivy League win. The Quakers were outgunned by Yale last weekend in a 46-41 loss. A couple of standouts were quarterback Nick Robinson, who threw for a career-high 395 yards, and wide receiver Ryan Cragun, who hauled in 13 catches for 208 yards. The pair could have another big day as they face a Brown defense that allows 353 passing yards per game on average, good for last in the FCS.
The Brown Bears are in the midst of an 18-game Ivy League losing streak. Their last league win came in 2016. However, Brown’s record this season is deceiving. Though they are 1-5, they sit No. 34 in the country in total offense per game and have a dangerous dual-threat quarterback in E.J. Perry. It has been the defense that has been letting the Bears down this season, allowing an average of 42 points per game. Penn will need to take care of the ball and contain Perry.