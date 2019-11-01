The Brown Bears are in the midst of an 18-game Ivy League losing streak. Their last league win came in 2016. However, Brown’s record this season is deceiving. Though they are 1-5, they sit No. 34 in the country in total offense per game and have a dangerous dual-threat quarterback in E.J. Perry. It has been the defense that has been letting the Bears down this season, allowing an average of 42 points per game. Penn will need to take care of the ball and contain Perry.