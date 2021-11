Penn guard Jordan Dingle had his third straight game of 20 points or more in the victory over Bucknell. Read more

Jordan Dingle had 24 points as Penn narrowly beat Bucknell, 73-68, for its first win in 617 days.

Jelani Williams had 17 points and eight rebounds for Penn (1-2). Clark Slajchert added 13 points.

Dingle’s eight-point run late in the second half gave the Quakers a 64-60 lead with less than three minutes to play. He has topped the 20-point mark in all three of Penn’s games.

Andrew Funk scored a career-high 32 points for the Bison (0-2). Elvin Edmonds IV added 10 points.