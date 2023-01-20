Former Penn basketball player Cameron Gunter dies at 31

Former Penn men’s basketball player Cameron Gunter has died at age 31, the team announced Friday.

”Devastated to learn of the passing of Cam Gunter C’14,” a statement on Twitter said. “He was a valued teammate in our program and friend to so many. Thinking of his family and friends as we go into the weekend.”

A native of Morton, Pa., and product of Ridley High, the forward played in 91 games over four years, mainly as a reserve.

According to his LinkedIn page, Gunter had most recently been an account director at Anomaly, an advertising agency in New York. No cause or date of death was announced.

”Cam was an amazing person and mentor to our current players,” Quakers coach Steve Donahue said on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Megan [and] his family during this incredible difficult time.”