Penn shows what it’s made of in a dominant nonconference win against Colgate

Last week, Penn football showed flashes of a championship-contending team in a loss to Delaware.

On Saturday, the Quakers showed more than a flash against Colgate, taking a 27-17 win in their home opener. The victory extended a six-game winning streak for the Quakers in the matchup. Penn (1-1) got hot early, scoring the first 14 points of the game. However, Penn’s offense would sputter scoring on just a pair of field goals in a driving rain at Franklin Field.

Entering halftime 21-7, it seemed the Quakers offense would roll the rest of the way, but two field goals would be the only points for the Red and Blue in the final thirty as rain poured down in University City.

“Very, very happy today. We worked hard this week,” head coach Ray Priore said. “I thought we took the next step as a football team.”

Here’s what we saw from an emphatic final for the Quakers.

Bagnoli honored

On Saturday, Former Penn football head coach Al Bagnoli was honored for his recent induction into the Penn Athletics Hall of Fame. Bagnoli is the winningest coach in Penn football history (148-80) and led the team to nine Ivy League championships.

Before the game, Bagnoli walked out to center field as an honorary captain alongside for the coin toss.

“[Bagnoli] has done so much for Penn, for other coaches, and the program,” Priore said. “You learn so much from someone like that, just the sheer wisdom of the sport.”

Priore served as an assistant coach under Bagnoli for his entire 23-year tenure at Penn before taking on the role himself.

Razor-sharp Quakers offense

Penn’s offense used sophomore running back Malachi Hosley conservatively to start the game before letting their star loose after halftime.

Hosley ended his day with 131 rushing yards and 21 through the air. This marks the first time since 2003 that Penn has had a rusher gain 100 yards in five consecutive games.

Senior quarterback Aidan Sayin ended his day with zero turnovers after he threw a costly interception to end the game last week.

“It’s huge to not turn the ball over,” Sayin said. “Especially after two turnovers last week. You can’t have that, so just keep working on that every week in practice.”

Late in the second half, Sayin found his favorite target in junior wideout Jared Richardson on a 36-yard go route. Richardson climbed the ladder over sophomore defensive back Tymir Win for six; Richardson let the Colgate sideline hear it, gesturing that Win was “too small”.

“They were talking a little bit. It got me going. I know not to get a 15-yard personal, but I had to do that for the culture,” Richardson said.

Richardson ended his day with six grabs for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Although he did not score a touchdown after halftime, Sayin did not force any dangerous balls, keeping the Quakers in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the game. He ended his day with 320 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Colgate’s quarterback play

Last week against Cornell, Colgate employed a three-quarterback attack versus the Big Red. Against Penn, the Raiders saw two take the field, junior Zach Osborne and sophomore Jake Stearney.

Stearney started the game and played the entire first quarterl. Despite 83 yards on the Quakers, a missed field goal attempt left the Raiders scoreless after 15. Then came Osborne in the second quarter. A threat on the ground, Osborne took a designed quarterback run for 31 yards to the end zone for the Raiders’ first points on the day.

Stearney also got on the scoreboard, hitting junior wide receiver Brady Hutchinson on a three-yard touchdown. He ended his day with 229 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

“Every quarterback and part of the system had a uniqueness to it,” said Priore, who now shifts and prepares the Quakers for Ivy League play next week against Dartmouth (1 p.m., ESPN+).

