Penn rode a game-winning field goal from sophomore kicker Daniel Karrash for its first Ivy League win of the season last Saturday against Brown, 36-35. The Quakers were without star running back Karekin Brooks due to an injury but mitigated the lost production with a big day from sophomore wide receiver Ryan Cragun. Cragun finished with 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. If Brooks isn’t 100% this week, the Quakers will probably turn to Cragun, the conference leader in receiving yards and receptions, for another big day.