Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Franklin Field
TV/Radio: PennAthletics.com/Audio; ESPN+
Records: Penn, 3-4 overall, 1-3 Ivy League; Cornell 2-5 overall, 1-3 Ivy League
Coaches: Penn, Ray Priore (29-18, 5th season); Cornell, David Archer (17-49, 7th season)
Last Meeting: Nov. 2, 2018, Penn, 20-7
Series: Penn leads, 74-436-5
Penn rode a game-winning field goal from sophomore kicker Daniel Karrash for its first Ivy League win of the season last Saturday against Brown, 36-35. The Quakers were without star running back Karekin Brooks due to an injury but mitigated the lost production with a big day from sophomore wide receiver Ryan Cragun. Cragun finished with 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. If Brooks isn’t 100% this week, the Quakers will probably turn to Cragun, the conference leader in receiving yards and receptions, for another big day.
However, Cornell has a piece in place to disrupt that kind of strategy. Senior safety Jelani Taylor leads a defense that is ranked 25th in the FCS in points allowed. Taylor is a big part of that. His average of 1.4 pass breakups per game rank No. 11 in the country, and his three interceptions lead the conference. Cragun should expect to see a lot of Taylor on Saturday.