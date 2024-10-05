Penn drops its Ivy opener to Dartmouth in a back-and-forth battle to the bitter end

Seven hours.

That’s how long Penn football had to dwell on their bus ride back after a narrow 20-17 loss to Dartmouth, which is the northernmost school in the Ivy League in Hanover, N.H.

The Quakers (1-2, 0-1 Ivy) got within three with 10 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game. However, their offense did not see the ball again until 11 seconds left as Dartmouth bled the clock on a methodic 21-play drive that was halted on a botched fourth-and-goal attempt.

After a few desperation plays from their 1-yard line that Penn could not convert, the Quakers still seek their first Ivy win of 2024.

“I’m obviously disappointed. Our kids have prepared well and hard for a typical Penn-Dartmouth battle. It’s been this way for the last 10 years, going down to the last drive within a score,” Quakers coach Ray Priore said.

Here’s what we saw from the Quakers:

Penn’s passing game stifled

Entering Saturday, Dartmouth’s defense allowed just 13.5 points per game, good for fifth in the FCS.

It showed as the Big Green shut down Penn’s passing game. Senior quarterback Aidan Sayin, who passed for 320 yards a week ago, ended with just 11 completions for 123 yards and without a touchdown pass.

Dartmouth led the Ivy League in sacks last year, and the Big Green got to Sayin twice on Saturday, both in the first half.

Penn’s top receiver was nowhere to be found against Dartmouth for the second year. Last season, Jared Richardson caught two balls for 18 yards. This time, the junior wideout recorded an identical stat line.

Senior wide receiver Julien Stokes led the Quakers with 36 receiving yards on four catches. His longest reception, a 19-yarder, came from a desperation heave on the final play of the game.

Dartmouth airs it out

Dartmouth’s passing game was potent. Led by quarterback Jackson Proctor, now the starter after playing in a multi-quarterback system in the past few seasons, the senior ended his day with 232 yards and two touchdown passes. His primary target was fifth-year receiver Paxton Scott.

Scott’s lone score came in the third quarter. He shook off a defender for a 12-yard touchdown that gave the Big Green the lead. Scott then was instrumental in the final drive and pulled in four catches to put away the Quakers.

He ended his day with nine receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown and moved up to No. 8 all-time in Dartmouth program history for receiving yards.

“We just need to get off the field. Simple as that. There [are] too many situations where it’s third down, fourth down, that they’re converting. It just comes to making plays,” said junior linebacker Kadari Machen, who recorded a team-high 15 tackles.

Hosley a highlight

Through two games, sophomore running back Malachi Hosley had rushed for 307 yards, but Penn’s “Touchdown Machine” could not find the end zone. Until Saturday.

His first score would come at the 8-minute, 7-second mark in the second quarter. Hosley lined up in the wildcat and took the ball up the gut for a 3-yard touchdown.

In their final drive of the first half, Hosley found the end zone on a direct handoff from Sayin; the back shook off tacklers to give the Quakers a 14-10 lead.

“In the second quarter, we were able to get our momentum going, and then when it came to first drive in the second half, we didn’t execute,” Hosley said.

Penn did not score a touchdown in the second half. Hosley finished with 15 carries for 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns, which snapped his streak of five consecutive games with 100 or more yards rushing.

Up next, the Quakers will return home to face Bucknell on Saturday at Franklin Field (1 p.m., ESPN+).