With only a handful of family and close friends permitted inside the usually raucous Palestra, where so many memorable games have been played throughout the years, it was eerily quiet as Penn took on Dartmouth in a Saturday matinee yesterday.

For a while that seemed to benefit visiting Big Green, which started out hot, hitting 11 of its first 17 shots. But then the Quakers began to find the range, too, both from inside and beyond the arc. Penn overcame a 10-point first half deficit, before taking command in the last seven minutes of a 78-68 victory.

Max Martz and Jelani Williams led a balanced attack for 6-11 Penn with 13 points apiece, followed by George Smith with 12 and Jelani Williams with 12 apiece, then Jordan Dingle and Clark Slajchert with 11 apiece. That enabled the Quakers to snap a six-game losing streak, with Penn shooting 51.9% for the game. Brendan Barry’s 16 topped 4-10 Dartmouth.

Turning Point

After Penn dug out of a 38-34 halftime hole, the second half featured 6 ties and 10 lead changes. Lucas Monroe’s three-point play put the Quakers ahead to stay, 61-59 with 6:46 left. That triggered a 12-2 Quaker run to break it open.

Supporting Cast Delivers

With Penn’s leading scorer, Jordan Dingle, averaging 19.0 points per game, mostly kept under wraps by Dartmouth’s zone, it was left to the underclassmen to pick up the slack. Freshman Smith, averaging 5.1 points, erupted for all 12 of his points in the first half, keeping the Quakers within striking distance. Sophomore Martz, averaging 8.5, helped lead the way, while Williams, Monroe and Slajckert came up big down the stretch.

Oh, Brother

The celebrated Slajchert siblings matchup finally took place midway through the first half when Dartmouth Sr. Wes Slajchert entered the game to face his younger brother, Penn sophomore Clark. But not really, since neither guarded the other.

Wes had the better of it in the first half, promptly draining a 3-pointer to push Dartmouth’s lead to 26-18. Clark knocked down an earlier trey before his brother got on the court, then chipped in with eight key points down the stretch to help Penn take charge.