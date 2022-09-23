After a come-from-behind 25-14 win over Colgate last weekend, Penn finds itself up against another Patriot League test Lafayette this Saturday ( 1 p.m., ESPN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia).

It’s a return to Philly for Lafayette (1-2) who suffered its first loss of the season, 30-14 to Temple during week 2 action at Lincoln Financial Field. With the Leopards entering Franklin Field after another loss to William & Mary last weekend, momentum appears to be on Penn’s (1-0) side.

Keys to victory

After a dominant second half last week, Penn’s biggest obstacle might just be itself. The team knows how well it can perform, and especially against a struggling team like Lafayette, it’s easy to play down to their level.

Lafayette has underperformed on offense all season. Penn has more passing yards in one game (289) than Lafayette’s 284 through their first three games. Ironically, the Leopards scored the most points in a game this season (14) against Temple two weeks ago. Fellow FCS schools have kept Lafayette to single digits.

to victory. Perhaps Lafayette’s key player is actually its defensive lineman in senior Marco Olivas, who leads the team with 29 tackles on the season.

Keep an eye on

Penn sophomore quarterback Aidan Sayin. Five receivers recorded at least 30 yards last week against Colgate, so it would appear Sayin doesn’t have a favorite target. The last time the receiving corps had that kind of depth was in a 42-20 win over Cornell in 2016. That victory was enough for the Quakers to secure the conference championship — and the last time they captured that title.

Last week’s success propelled Penn into the national rankings. With 16 passing first downs and 24 total, the Quakers are ranked No. 3 and No. 13 in these stats per game among FCS programs, respectively.

These two have a history

For nonconference opponents, these two teams sure play a lot. Penn currently leads the series 29-15 since their first matchup in 1938. At Franklin Field, the Quakers have a 20-5 record over the Leopards. They shouldn’t get too comfortable, though. Lafayette overtook Penn 24-14 last season.

Looking down the line

After Lafayette, Penn will make the seven-hour drive north to meet Dartmouth on Friday, Sept. 30. (1 p.m. ESPNU). The Big Green are defending back-to-back Ivy champions and are arguably the Quakers’ toughest opponent all season.