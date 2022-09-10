It was exactly what the Owls and first-year head coach Stan Drayton needed.

After a rough season-opening loss to Duke, Temple captured a 30-14 win against Lafayette in the team’s home opener at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday afternoon, marking the Owls’ first win of the season.

The Owls return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 17, seeking its first win over Big Ten foe, Rutgers – on homecoming (2 p.m., ESPN+).

“Played a little better, played good enough to get a W,” Drayton said following the win over Lafayette. “I’m really excited about our guys handling the pressures within the game. Thought our defense played really good football, we were put in tough situations during the game and they got us out of it.”

The Owls showed confidence – and dominance – right from their opening drive. In just four plays for 49 yards that lasted 1 minute 59 seconds of possession time, Temple scored its first touchdown of the season off a three-yard run by running back Darvon Hubbard.

But the momentum changed after starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis fumbled the ball, not just once, but twice in the first half, recovered by Lafayette both times.

Those mistakes prompted Mathis to get benched in the second quarter. He finished the game completing three of eight passes for 42 yards.

Enterfreshman quarterback E.J. Warner. Warner wasn’t too shabby in his collegiate debut, going 14-of-19 with two touchdowns. He helped the Owls take a commanding 21-7 lead at halftime and started under center throughout the rest of the game.

“I just thought two balls on the ground forced me to that decision,” Drayton said of Mathis’ fumbles that paved the way for Warner to enter the game.

Lafayette (1-1, 0-0 Patriot League) entered the game riding a 1-0 start to the season after defeating Sacred Heart, 6-0 on Sept. 2. But in this game, Temple (1-1, 0-0 AAC) dominated, establishing its run game early, making key plays on special teams and the defense holding them to just two touchdowns.

E.J. Warner seized his moment

When Mathis first fumbled the ball after it was stripped out of his hands by Leopards defensive lineman Adam Port, the Leopards recovered the ball on the Owls’ 24-yard-line, putting them in position to score their first touchdown of the game. When Mathis fumbled the ball again on third-and-two in the second quarter, he saw just one more drive before being benched.

Warner came in with about seven minutes left in the half. He made his first completion on a nine-yard play to tight end Jordan Smith. After a personal foul was called against Lafayette, enforcing 15 yards and first down, Temple was in field goal territory.

And Warner took advantage of that. On second-and-nine, he threw a clean 15-yard leading pass to the back of the endzone, where receiver Ian Stewart, a transfer from Michigan State, caught it just in time, advancing the score to 14-7.

During Temple’s final drive before halftime, Warner threw a brave pass in the middle to receiver Amad Anderson, good for 11-yards and a first down.

He recorded his second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, when he threw up the middle, connecting with Smith for 17-yards in the endzone, extending the Owls’ lead to 28-14.

Warner’s numbers matched his confidence as he finished the game throwing for 173 yards and two TDs.

So has Warner done enough to earn the starting job?

“We’re going back to work, and you may be starter for three quarters of a football game, but everyday you have to go earn that,” said Drayton, noting that in the week leading up to the game against Lafayette, Warner saw the No. 2 reps in practice.

Run game improvement

Temple’s run game greatly improved compared to its first game against Duke, in which its rushing corps totaled just 65 rushing yards.

Darvon Hubbard had the start, but between Jakari Norwood and Edward Saydee, the backs shared the majority of the reps, combining for 141 rushing yards.

For Saydee, his most impressive play argualbly arrived when heextended the Owls drive on a third-and-one, he ran out on the right side of the field, stiff-arming a Lafayette corner and gaining 12 yards.

In the second quarter, the Owls were first-and-nine on Lafayette’s nine-yard-line. Saydee ran up the middle for a gain of nine yards and a touchdown, his first of the season.

Norwood, who had 10 carries, also was key for the Owls. In the second quarter, he found an open hole in the offensive line and ran up the middle for a gain of 11 yards.

Owls’ dominant defense

Six different Owls recorded a sack on Lafayette quarterback Ryan Schuster. Defensive end Layton Jordan led the group with 2.5 sacks.

It all started in the first quarter, when Schuster was taken down on a big third-and-12 play for a loss of five yards. Jordan then had two more third down plays in the second quarter that resulted in a sack and turnover on downs.

In the fourth quarter with about three minutes left, Lafayette pulled Schuster out and had backup sophomore quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis take over for the rest of the game.

Fox was a monster on special teams

Temple hasn’t made a block punt on special teams since November 2018 against Houston, and against the Leopards receiver De’Von Fox had three blocked punts on special teams.

His first blocked punt in the second quarter was recovered by Temple, allowing them another opportunity to get the ball back.

In the fourth quarter, Fox’s block punt resulted in a safety, giving the Owls an extra two points with a minute and 37 seconds left in the game.