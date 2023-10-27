Penn-Brown will be a matchup of high-powered Ivy offenses

Penn has branded this week’s football game “Friday Night Frights,” as the matchup takes place in the thick of Halloween weekend and students have been encouraged to wear costumes to the game (7 p.m., ESPN+). The real fright for Penn: A matchup with Brown (3-3, 1-2 Ivy League), the team that broke up the Quakers’ 6-0 start last season, and now has a chance to quash their current three-game winning streak.

“Brown coming into town, ESPN, Friday night, those are obviously exciting times for all of our kids that play,” said Penn coach Ray Priore.

Penn has been on a roll in October with wins over Georgetown, Columbia and Yale to advance to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in conference with four Ivy League games to go.

Here’s a look at the matchup of high-powered offenses, led by the Ancient Eight’s two top performing quarterbacks.

Scouting Brown

Brown’s team makeup is a tale of two sides of the ball. They are the only team in the Ivy League that has averaged more than 400 yards per game (425.8). But on defense, the Bears are the only unit in the conference that allows more than 400 yards per game (404.8). In the Bears’ first three Ivy games, they’ve given up 34, 27, and 36 points, respectively.

Leading the offensive attack for Brown is senior quarterback Jake Willcox, who passes for an Ivy-leading 327.8 yards per game.

“They throw the ball all over the place,” Priore said. “They have real good wide receivers, talented kids.”

Willcox’s favorite target has been senior wide receiver Wes Rockett, whose 588 yards receiving leads the Ancient Eight. In last year’s Penn-Brown matchup, Rockett was a key factor in the Bears’ victory, totaling a game-high 138 yards on seven catches.

Keys to victory

Penn junior quarterback Aidan Sayin has taken significant strides this season and looks like a more poised, confident passer, especially when he has Jared Richardson to throw to. The sophomore wideout trails only Rockett in receiving yards this season and notched a program-record 17 catches last week against Yale.

One area Penn can gain the edge is on the lines. The Quakers are tied with Princeton for the most sacks this season (16), while Brown ranks last with just five. If Penn can pressure Willcox, while leaving Sayin with plenty of time to find receivers, the quarterback duel could look fairly one-sided.

Penn’s secondary, led by senior defensive backs Shiloh Means (three interceptions) and Kendren Smith, will also need to perform well against Brown’s dynamic receiving corps. Willcox airs it out with ease, but he has been reckless at times, throwing an Ivy-high seven interceptions.