Penn keeps title hopes alive after playing road spoilers on homecoming day for Ivy foe Columbia

In a rare low-scoring game with five lead changes, Penn was the one with the hot hand late, coming up with a 20-17 victory over Columbia, to play the spoilers on homecoming day for the Lions.

Penn quarterback Aidan Sayin played one of the best quarters of his Quakers career in the fourth. Down seven with a little more than 13 minutes to go, the junior completed 11 of 14 passes for 129 yards across two drives to give Penn its first Ivy League win of the season (4-1, 1-1), while the loss has Columbia still looking for its first (2-3, 0-2).

What we saw

Sayin was especially impressive on the Quakers’ first drive of the quarter, immediately dishing out consecutive completions of 26, 12, 7, and 26 yards apiece showing composure in the pocket.

On the day, Sayin finished with 271 yards, on 27 of 39 passing which included a touchdown, and an interception. Columbia senior quarterback Caden Bell, who has struggled this season, completed just 11 of his 29 passes for 91 yards and an interception.

The pick came at the very start of the second half, as senior defensive back Shiloh Means put himself in position to make a play on a tipped ball, marking his third interception of the season.

Penn’s defense held strong in the final frame, managing to prevent Bell from a single completion in his last five passing attempts.

Saturday’s matchup also marked the return of sophomore wide receiver Jared Richardson, who was inactive last week against Georgetown with a shoulder injury. Richardson was Penn’s leading receiver on the day, accounting for 91 yards on seven catches.

Breakthrough play

The first play of the Quakers’ fourth-quarter tying drive was perhaps Sayin’s best throw of the day. Senior running back Jonathan Mulatu ran right down the right hash mark, and Sayin placed the ball right between three Lions defenders in perfect timing, setting up Penn for a 26-yard gain.

Mulatu had three catches for 35 yards, while freshman running back Malachi Hosley took the lion’s share of Penn’s carries. The rookie rushed 15 times for 64 yards, and not a single other Quaker had more than three rushing attempts.

The increase in usage comes after Penn’s overtime victory against Georgetown last week, in which Hosley tallied 101 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Up next...

Penn will close out a two-game road tilt when it takes on Yale (3-2, 2-1) next Saturday (noon, ESPN+). The Bulldogs come off three straight wins, including a 31-24 victory at Dartmouth, a team the Quakers lost to in their Ivy and home opener.