Penn was able to keep its conference title hopes alive following a 28-21 win over Cornell on Saturday.

The Quakers (6-1, 3-1 Ivy) rebounded soundly from a loss to Brown last week with dominant play from all three units against the Big Red. (4-3, 1-3) after suffering a surprising and narrow 34-31 defeat at the hands of Brown last week. All three of Penn’s units shined in the dominant and controlled victory.

What we saw

After a few stagnant drives, sophomore quarterback Aidan Sayin got rolling with a couple of deep balls one that included a 47-yard pass to senior wide receiver Rory Starkey Jr. to seize an early 7-0 Penn lead. Sayin finished 8 of 18 for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception in the third quarter.

The second quarter found a more methodical Penn offense highlighted by senior running back Trey Flowers capping off a pair of drives with blistering runs in the red zone for touchdowns. Flowers, who missed the last few games due to injury, led the Quakers on the ground with 124 yards on 26 carries.

Cornell botched an opportunity to tighten Penn’s lead near the end of halftime, as an unsuccessful fake field goal attempt left the Big Red empty-handed. A couple of turnovers and another touchdown strike by Sayin to his favorite target junior Joshua Casili with 12 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter gave Penn a commanding 28-7 lead.

However, the Big Red continued to battle and kept the game competitive, but Penn’s early points would prove too much.

Breakthrough performance

Flowers reminded the rest of the Ivy league what he was capable of, plowing through the Big Red’s rush defense and racking up those 124 yards and two powerful rushing touchdowns. Sayin also managed to stretch the field effectively, hooking up with wideout Starkey Jr. and Casili on long touchdown passes. Casili now leads the Quakers with 48 catches and four touchdowns on the season.

Up next

Next Saturday, Penn will host a challenging Harvard team (6-2, 4-1 Ivy) in a must-win game for both, as a loss will eliminate either team from contention for a conference title (1 p.m., ESPN+). The Quakers will then close their season against first-place Princeton on Nov. 19.