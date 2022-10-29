PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Against Brown, Penn football simply took its foot off the gas early.

Despite a three-score rally in the third quarter, the Quakers couldn’t muster enough to come back from a big first-half deficit as they fell 34-31 to the Bears (3-4, 1-3 Ivy).

What we saw

Brown’s offense, led by quarterback Jake Willcox, was a known threat heading into the game. Defensively, Penn couldn’t rise to the challenge as Brown converted in each of its four possessions in the first half for 24 points.

Even though Willcox went to the locker room at the start of the second quarter with an undisclosed injury, Brown’s offense, featuring backup quarterback Aidan Gilman, continued to confuse the Quakers (6-1, 3-1).

Entering the game, Penn’s defense allowed just 14 first downs and 200-receiving yards per game. In the first half , the Bears gained 19 first downs and 224-receiving yards against the Quakers, adding to a total of 360-receiving yards.

“[During halftime] I just told the kids that we need poise and control,” said Penn head coach Ray Priore. “We knew we weren’t gonna get it back all at once. It was going to have to be step by step, series by series.”

And step by step Penn did close the gap after halftime, mainly fueled by 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to even the score at 24 apiece.

In the fourth, Penn’s defense turned what was originally a first-and-goal opportunity for Brown into a field goal. With Mulatu’s second touchdown of the game, the Quakers secured their first lead with just six minutes remaining. However Brown’s last-minute touchdown gave its first win over the Quakers since 2014.

Breakthrough play

Penn returner Julien Stokes scored on a 97-yard kickoff return for the Quakers’ first score of the game. It marked the first kick return for a touchdown on the season and narrowed the deficit of Brown’s 14-0 lead to start the second quarter.

Standout performance

Stepping in for injured running back Trey Flowers, Mulatu posted a career performance with 154-rushing yards that included two touchdowns.

Next opponent

Penn heads to Cornell (4-3, 1-3) for another Ivy League matchup next Saturday looking to reclaim the coveted Trustee’s Cup (1 p.m., ESPN+).