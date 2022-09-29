In arguably the biggest game of the season, Penn will make the seven-hour trek to Hanover, N.H. this Friday (7 p.m., ESPNU) to open up its slate of Ivy League competition against Dartmouth. Though the Big Green (1-1) are the heavy favorites in this matchup, the momentum swings towards an undefeated Penn program at 2-0.

In a game that will be televised nationally – the only one this season for Penn – a win dually improves the Quakers to 3-0 and gives them a first win over Dartmouth since 2016.

Keys to victory:

Having only played non-conference games, both at Franklin Field thus far this year, there will be a lot to adjust to ahead of Friday. Penn will need to adapt to the new setting, playing at night , and the pressures of Ivy play.

The Big Green finished the 2021 season ranked No. 23 in FCS with a 9-1 record and has held onto the Ivy title since 2019. But even Goliath is beatable. Heading into week 2, Dartmouth was a 14.5-point favorite over Sacred Heart. However, a 38-31 overtime upset broke Dartmouth’s 20-game non-conference win streak stretching back to 2014.

The Penn defense will have to look out for rushing plays as well. Dartmouth currently has three running backs — Nick Howard (121.5), Zack Bair (111.5), and Alexisius “Q” Jones Jr. (101) — with over 100 rushing yards per game.

Keep an eye on:

Senior linebacker Jake Heimlicher. Last week against Lafayette, he recorded a career-high 10 tackles, including a career-tying three for loss. The two-time captain got Ivy League weekly honors for the first time for his efforts against the Leopards.

So far this season, Heimlicher leads his team in most defensive stats, including total tackles (15), solo tackles (9), tackles for loss (5), and sacks (3). He’s also ranked No. 2 in tackles for loss per game (2.5) and No. 6 in sacks per game (1.5) among all FCS players. With his help, the Penn defense has the second-best scoring defense in the FCS, allowing just seven points per game.

These two have a history...

This will be the Quakers’ 89th bout with the Big Green. Penn holds a 48-38-2 advantage over Dartmouth with the first game taking place in 1896. However, the rivalry first took to Hanover in 1947, where Penn had smooth sailing in their 32-0 win.

In recent years, Big Green has been a dominant force within the Ivy League. The back-to-back conference champions are riding a four-game winning streak over Penn entering this weekend.

Looking down the line:

Penn will play the final game in its non-conference slate next weekend at Georgetown (Oct. 8, 2 p.m., ESPN+). The Hoyas (1-3) just suffered a 42-6 blowout at Columbia and will try for its first win over an Ivy League since 2019.