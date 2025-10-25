Penn drops its first Ivy League loss against Yale as penalties and turnovers take over

Penn’s offense sputtered and stalled in New Haven, Conn., and with it went the Quakers’ unbeaten Ivy League run.

A pair of turnovers and missed chances doomed Penn in a 35-13 loss to Yale on Saturday, the team’s first conference defeat of the season.

Penn (4-2, 2-1 Ivy) repeatedly hurt itself with penalties and failed conversions, struggling to finish drives despite controlling the ball for more than 36 minutes. The Quakers scored fewer than 24 points for the first time all year.

Yale (4-2, 2-1 Ivy) capitalized on nearly every opportunity. Quarterback Dante Reno threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Josh Pitsenberger powered the Bulldogs’ ground game with 149 yards and a score as Yale cruised to its third straight win.

Penn quarterback Liam O’Brien threw for 220 yards and a touchdown.

“We had too many undisciplined problems with the penalties,” said Penn head coach Ray Priore. “It’s just some missed things that our kids wouldn’t have normally done.”

Self-inflicted wounds

The Quakers entered the game second in the Ivy League in total penalties, and their mistakes finally caught up to them, starting from the first offensive drive.

Following a recovered fumble by linebacker John Lista to give Penn possession in the red zone, an illegal formation penalty killed its momentum and forced a field goal.

“We gotta convert that,” Priore said. “That’s got to be seven points. That’s one of our mottos.”

Yale responded with a 10-yard touchdown run by Nico Brown to close the first quarter, then took control after two second-quarter fumbles by O’Brien. The first was recovered and returned for a score by Yale defensive end Abu Kamara, an Interboro High graduate.

The Quakers went into halftime down, 28-10, and continued to struggle.

They finished with two turnovers, 110 penalty yards, and just one scoring drive despite the defense forcing two turnovers and multiple three-and-outs.

“We put our defenses in tough situations early,” Priore said. “... When you win, you win as a team, when you lose, you lose as a team.”

Missing the ‘Juice’

Julien “Juice” Stokes, Penn’s leading rusher and the national leader in punt return yards, is potentially out for the season after suffering a broken fibula against Columbia, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

Looking to make up for Stokes’ absence, offensive coordinator Greg Chimera relied on O’Brien, who finished with 22 rushing attempts for 45 yards.

Despite mixing in star receiver Jared Richardson in the backfield alongside backup running back Donte West, Penn’s rushing attack never found traction, averaging just 2.8 yards on 33 carries.

Penn outrushed Yale, 202 yards to 92.

“I think we know we can play a lot better football than that,” Priore said in reference to the run game. “We have to learn from this, take every game as a learning experience.”

On special teams, Stokes was equally missed.

Cornerback Jayden Drayton took over kickoff and punt returns but couldn’t match Stokes’ production, fumbling to start the third quarter.

Around the league

Harvard (6-0, 3-0) dominated Princeton (3-3, 2-1), 35-14, to take sole possession of first place in the Ivy League through three games.

The Crimson were ranked 17th in the nation entering Saturday’s matchup, and led the Ivy League in total offense, total defense, scoring offense, and scoring defense.

Penn finds itself in a four-way tie for second place.

Up next

Penn will host Brown (3-3, 0-3), which lost to Cornell (2-4, 1-2) in overtime, 30-24, at Franklin Field on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN+).