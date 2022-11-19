Not all progress leads to the desired end result.

In a thrilling and bittersweet finale to the season, Penn played spoiler to Princeton’s hopes of a share of the Ivy League title with a 20-19 Quakers win propelled by a 13-point fourth-quarter comeback.

However, Penn (8-2, 5-2 Ivy) would also be pushed out as Yale’s 19-13 victory over Harvard Saturday gave the crown to the Bulldogs, who finished 6-1 in the conference. It also thwarted what would have been a four-way tie for the Ivy League title in history between all four programs.

What we saw

Princeton wasted no time avenging its 24-20 loss last weekend to Yale and marched down the field for the game’s first touchdown, as quarterback Blake Stenstrom threw it up to wide receiver Andrei Iosivas who made a spectacular grab to give Princeton a 6-0 lead after a missed PAT in the first quarter.

Another drive easily staying ahead of the sticks resulted in a Tigers’ touchdown as running back Ryan Butler powered his way up the gut of Penn’s defense. A failed 2-point conversion made the score 12-0.

With the offense and defense struggling, Penn special teams came up with a game-changing play to get on the board, breaking through the Princeton front to block an attempted punt and recovering the ball in the end zone.

Invigorated by the turnaround before halftime, Penn’s offense churned out its sharpest drive of the day, but an unfortunate strip in the Princeton red zone led to a another touchdown, increasing the Tigers’ lead to 19-7.

With title hopes on the line, as Stenstrom’s pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage and all but fell into the hands of safety Jaden Key for an interception.

With the game essentially hanging in the balance on a 4th-and-goal for Penn, coach Priore dialed up one of his most successful plays: a jet sweep to sophomore wide receiver Julian Stokes who leaped into the end zone with 10:37 remaining in the game.

The ball would change hands until a final drive from Penn. The sophomore QB, who converted a fourth down with just 9 seconds remaining, found senior running back Trey Flowers for a 5-yard TD catch on the next play to dash Princeton’s title hopes.

Breakthrough performance

In facing the FCS’s No. 2 scoring defense, Sayin delivered the best performance of his career against Princeton. Down 13 in the fourth quarter, the quarterback orchestrated two, lengthy touchdown drives to steal the win away on Princeton’s home turf. The sophomore finished 38-of-47 with 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn’s seniors on offense also had memorable days on possibly their last games as Quakers. Wideout Rory Starkey Jr. caught 12 catches for 95 yards, while Flowers had 90 total yards and the game-winning TD.

Major step forward

It was a season in which Penn far exceeded expectations, improving from a horrible 1-6 Ivy League record in 2021 to competing for a Ivy League crown and finishing with a 5-2 conference record.