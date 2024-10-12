Coach Ray Priore reaches 50-win milestone as Penn outlasts Bucknell

Home sweet home.

The Penn football team kicked off its three-game home stand with a 31-21 victory against Bucknell Saturday, improving to 2-0 at Franklin Field.

Penn (2-2) took a 10-7 lead over the Bison (3-3) into halftime of what was shaping up to be a low-scoring affair. This changed in the third quarter as Penn’s offense , scored with three touchdowns. The Quakers were powered by sophomore running backs Malachi Hosley and Jamal Bing Jr.

“We have been ahead at halftime in every game this year, we’re 2-2 in that category,” said coach Ray Priore. “Very proud of how [the team] listened and fought hard.”

Here’s some other notable takeaways from the matchup.

50 for Priore

The win marks Priore’s 50th victory as the program’s coach. He became the fifth coach in school history to achieve the milestone. Priore, who took over the helm in 2015, has been involved with the Quakers for 38 years.

When told of the achievement, Priore deflected, crediting the resilience of his team for the 50th win.

“I had no idea [the milestone] was happening,” he said. “It’s about these young men, though, game in and game out. Last week was tough. It really hit us on that bus ride [back from Dartmouth, where the Quakers lost, 20-17]. … But we just kept on telling guys, stay the course. Stay confident in each other.”

Bucknell quarterback injured

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, Bucknell senior quarterback Ralph Rucker IV was knocked out of the game. The quarterback was hit after releasing the ball, resulting in a 15-yard penalty against the Quakers. He was assisted off the field and went to the medical tent to be evaluated before being carted to the locker room.

Going into Saturday, Rucker’s 10 touchdown passes led the Patriot Conference. Through three quarters, he completed 26 of 34 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for an additional 48.

Leaning on the run

From the opening drive, it was apparent that Penn offensive coordinator Greg Chimera wanted to pound the rock.

The game’s first points came on a 5-yard rush by Bing, his first career touchdown. Bing ended his day with 68 rushing yards.

Hosley, who’s referred to as Penn’s touchdown machine, lived up to his moniker. Through the first half, Hosley amassed 39 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Coming out of the half, Hosley nearly ran for that yardage on one play, a 32-yard touchdown to pull the Quakers ahead, 17-7.

He would see the end zone one more time later in the third. Hosley ended his day with 22 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

“It couldn’t have been done without the guys around me,” Hosley said. “Just thank them for that, but it does feel good to get back on track.”

Senior quarterback Aidan Sayin had a relatively quiet day. He finished 15-for-20 passing for 190 yards, with a 49-yard touchdown pass to wideout Jared Richardson, and one interception.

Defense dominates

Penn’s defense showed up.

On its first drive, Bucknell failed to convert a fourth-and-2 from the Penn 20-yard line, a run blown up in the backfield by Penn junior defensive lineman Carter Janki.

For the Bison, it proved to be a precursor of their day.

Again, late in the second, after a 78-yard drive, Penn’s defense stood strong on a third-down quarterback scramble. Bucknell’s drive stalled at the Penn 9-yard line, and its 26-yard field-goal attempt missed wide right.

In the third, Bucknell seemed to be gaining momentum, but Janki had other plans again, forcing a fumble off a Rucker sack. The ball was recovered by Penn.

“I think the biggest thing was just the energy today,” Janki said. “Excitement to play together and that momentum.”

Janki ended his day with five tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble while junior linebacker John Lista led the Quakers with 11 total tackles.

The Quakers will look to keep their magic at home alive against Ivy rival Columbia next Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+).