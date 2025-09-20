Here’s how heroics from a freshman kicker secured Penn’s first win of the season

Penn football secured its first win of the 2025 season in a contest that came down to the wire.

Tied late in the fourth quarter, Mason Walters, Penn’s freshman kicker, attempted his first-ever field goal for the Quakers, and banged in a 45-yard kick with 15 seconds left on the clock to secure a 24-21 road victory against Stonehill (1-3).

“You’re forced to hit the ground running at Penn,” Walters said. “It was like that for school and football. This is definitely a boost in confidence, and it’s one step closer to making me feel like I belong here.”

Despite the Quakers’ offense being able to notch three first-half touchdowns against Stonehill’s defense, the Skyhawks were able to mount a comeback in the second half, capped off by a 99-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Penn quarterback Liam O’Brien marched down the field to secure the victory, gaining 26 yards scrambling and 8 more through the air during the team’s game-sealing drive.

Early fireworks

Senior wide receiver Jared Richardson, who claimed in the preseason that the Penn offense would be “unstoppable,” backed up his words on the third play from scrimmage. He caught a pass across the middle of the field and broke three tackles before finishing off what would be a 69-yard touchdown.

Despite the explosive start, Penn’s offense became increasingly stoppable as Stonehill’s routinely found itself in the backfield during O’Brien’s dropbacks.

“They did a great job of shutting us down,” Richardson said. “They brought pressure, they got to Liam a little bit, so honestly, we have to focus on the little details, and clean those up.”

After an offensive three-and-out during Penn’s second possession of the game, the Quaker defense returned the favor and forced a punt.

Julian Stokes, the former Ivy League special teams Player of the Year took the punt all the way back to the house for Penn’s first punt return touchdown since 2019, giving Penn an early 14-0 lead. After a Stonehill score, Stokes would provide Penn good field position with a 38-yard kick return, resulting in an eventual 1-yard touchdown from Quaker running back Sean Williams Jr.

Unrealized points

Starting on his own 3-yard line with six minutes left in the half, O’Brien led the offense down the field once again — but failed to score.

Reaching the 5-yard line with two seconds left on the clock, kicker Sam Smith lined up for a 23-yard field goal attempt to give his team a three-possession lead heading into the half. Smith would send the kick wide right, leaving room for Stonehill to re-enter the game.

“Sam, he’s done a great job for us; his leg has been a little tired for us coming out of camp,” Priore said.

Late game scare

Stonehill would capitalize on a 26-yard punt from Santiago Sturla at the end of the third quarter, one that gave Stonehill field position at the Penn 38-yard line, by targeting Penn defensive back Josh Narcisse twice through the air for chunk yardage. Ending the drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown, Stonehill would kick the ball back to Penn down only 21-14.

With the game in the Quaker’s hands, O’Brien threw for chunk yardage of his own, hitting receiver Alex Haight down the field for 31 yards and Richardson for another 16 to reach the Stonehill 26-yard line. O’Brien would finish the day going 16-of-31 for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Stonehill would complete a 13-minute, 99-yard drive, ending in a 28-yard play-action touchdown pass on fourth-and-two to stun the Quakers. Despite tying the game at 21-21, the Sky Hawk defense wouldn’t be able to hold on as Penn claimed the win in a messy first game.

“Next week we have Lehigh,” Richardson said. “They rank 10th in the country, so it’s gonna be a tough one. We’re gonna have to be on our P’s and Q’s, and I think it’ll be fun.”

Up next...

The Quakers are back on the road to face Lehigh on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

